OLEAN — A pair of projects are planned for this month in the North Olean neighborhood.
Starting Monday, the city Department of Public Works will assist the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad with the removal of railroad tracks on North Union Street, between Pine and Connell streets.
The work is expected to take two days, and the affected block of North Union Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists will need to take alternate routes, such as River Street.
Beginning May 16, repaving work is expected to begin along the northern end of North Union Street.
DPW crews expect to begin milling down the street surface from the Main Street roundabout north to its terminus past Franklin Street. Also to be milled in preparation for repaving is the three blocks of Spruce Street from Forest Avenue to Oak Street.
Rough road conditions are expected as the city grinds down the surface of the street. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the areas and take alternate routes if possible. Only local traffic will be allowed on the streets while milling is occurring.
All work is subject to weather, which may delay the start of each project.
For more information, contact the DPW at 376-5650.