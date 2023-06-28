Padlo, Caya recognized at their final Olean school board meetings

OLEAN — Two Olean Board of Education members with 21 years of service between them were recognized Tuesday by their fellow board members at the end of their terms.
James Padlo, 16 years, and Andrew Caya, five years, were presented certificates of appreciation by Mary Hirsch-Schena, school board president, on behalf of the board. She said they will also receive official plaques that still need to be engraved.
Padlo was first elected to the board in 2006 to fill a one-year vacancy, finishing third in a seven-candidate field for one of the three available seats. Although he lost re-election to a full term in 2007, he was elected again in 2008 and retained his seat in 2013 and 2018.
“When I first got elected, I was somewhat skeptical,” Padlo said in a 2018 interview. “As we progressed and started knowing different points of view, there was a greater respect for what we are supposed to do, and why we are here.”
Padlo’s years on the board saw the closings of North Hill, Boardmanville and Ivers J. Norton elementaries, two major capital projects and tenures of four district superintendents.
“You certainly have given a lot to our district, and we certainly appreciate it,” Hirsch-Schena said. “We wish you a great time going forward. I don’t know what you’ll do with all your additional time now.”
Padlo has been an Olean resident for 40 years and has two sons, one of whom, Chance, graduated Saturday as Valedictorian of the Class of 2023.
Caya was elected to the school board in 2018, serving terms as both vice president and president of the board during his five-year tenure, coinciding with the height of COVID-19 and discussions on masks, social distancing and virtual learning in schools.
“There was a level of trauma experienced by everyone during the last couple of years,” he said in an interview in May. “Though we all went through it together, each person’s traumatic experience was unique.”
Caya said he was happy to see work continuing on the ongoing capital project, including the turf field, the auditorium and music suite renovations in the high school nearing completion as well as additions at both elementary schools well underway.
“We can’t thank you enough for all that you have done for the board,” Hirsch-Schena said. “We hope to see you again.”
A native of Portville, Caya is married to Lauren, an Olean graduate who teaches at East View Elementary. They have three boys, an upcoming sophomore in the high school and two at OIMS.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the OIMS Allies Club was recognized as by David Little, executive director of the Rural Schools Association, for placing second in its annual student video contest. The Allies Club was also presented a check for $750, and the students in it were each presented a certificate of congratulations.
“There are 700-plus school districts in New York state, and you guys are the Grand Prize runner ups,” Little said. “I have to tell you the kind of competition you’re up against. There are BOCES districts in Westchester and on Long Island that have entire television studios and communications departments.”
Little said the RSA began the student video contest is to give students a creative outlet and a way to show their technical expertise while sharing what’s great about their school and their community and the connection between them.
“We did a photo contest, and then we did a logo contests, and then we finally settled on the video contest,” he said. “By far, that got the most participation.”
OIMS library and club advisor Karen Fox said it’s a nice honor because it was a student-driven project with the members coming up with the idea and did the writing and filming themselves.
“There even was animation in there that they designed and did all the animation for,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”