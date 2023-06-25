BOLIVAR — A Port Allegany, Pa., woman faces several charges, including three felony counts of criminal possession of an assault rifle, following her arrest Saturday afternoon in Allegany County.
Amity-based state police reported that Tamara R. Howard, 26, was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon-assault rifle, a class D felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; and four counts of unlawful possession of an ammunition feed device, a class B misdemeanor.
Troopers indicated Howard, arrested in the town of Bolivar, posted a bond for bail.