BRADFORD, Pa. — The region’s state senator has added his voice to those calling out to be heard by the Maryland Air National Guard about a proposed low-fly training zone over the Pennsylvania Wilds.
With Sen. Cris Dush’s military background and a staff member who was an Air Force operations colonel who trained in a low-fly zone, Dush is hopeful the as-yet-unresponsive Maryland Guard will be receptive to a discussion.
“The fact that the Air National Guard has not been responsive is the prime driver behind my getting” involved, Dush, R-Brookville, said, speaking to The Bradford Era from Harrisburg over a spotty phone connection. He wants the Maryland Guard to perform a full environmental impact study, rather than the less-involved environmental impact study that found no significant impact.
At issue is a proposal for low-altitude training flights between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than six total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. Flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet, states information from the ANG. Other agencies would be able to use the airspace as well.
The southern portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York also fall under the proposed flight training zone.
Dush wrote a letter to Brigadier Gen. Jori A. Robinson, 175th Wing Commander, Maryland Air National Guard, airing his concerns with the proposal — which echo those brought up by citizens, tourism officials, camp owners, business people and more.
Dush told the general he disagreed with the finding of no impact.
“Although I am the first to support our military, this is a situation where I do not believe the 175th Wing has done its due diligence in looking at the impact of the proposal and possible alternatives for flying the low-level training that is proposed,” the senator wrote. He included a three-page attachment spelling out his concerns.
“People go to the Pennsylvania Wilds for rest and relaxation. They go to air shows to watch aircraft,” Dush said. “With the number of established low-level routes in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, I’m not convinced that another 1.4 million acres of pristine parks and recreational areas need to be used for this airspace purpose.”
Dush said the already completed environmental study just wasn’t thorough enough to do all that is needed to engage the public, assess cumulative impacts on the region and fully evaluate alternatives. A full environmental impact statement would accomplish those goals.
Low-altitude training over the PA Wilds will have “cumulatively significant environmental, economic, and health impacts,” he continued, mentioning the $1.7 billion tourism business in the PA Wilds. Tourism peaks on weekends, and so does the Air National Guard’s training, Dush said.
The FAA recommends no flying below 2,000 feet above-ground-level for national parks, because excessive noise can negatively impact wildlife and visitors using parks and recreational areas “where a quiet setting is a generally recognized feature or attribute.” Dush said why not govern the PA Wilds with the same rules?
“While the Pennsylvania Wilds is not a national park, it is equivalent in size and unique beauty, and offers natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of current and future generations,” he stated.
Dush also included the risk of light pollution at Cherry Springs, the fact that the emergency response issue hasn’t been fully addressed and that Pennsylvania officials should be the ones scheduling use of air space over Pennsylvania.
“Because multiple organizations will be using this airspace (while the 175th will be the primary user), it makes more sense to have the scheduling function in Pennsylvania,” the senator said in his letter. When speaking to The Era, Dush said should the scheduling be in Pennsylvania, “those guard units fall under the governor’s office and the legislators,” so residents would retain some say — through elected officials — in what was taking place. “That control should be within the state where the flights are occurring.”