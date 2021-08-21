The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host a public webinar Wednesday on the ATV Regional Trail Connector pilot program in Potter and Tioga counties.
By filling in gaps with state roadways, state forest roads and snowmobile trails that were not previously open to all-terrain vehicle travel, the state greatly expanded continuous-ride ATV travel in that area.
The pilot area was opened July 26 to ATV riders, and will remain open until Sept. 26. The program will also be reopened on the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend in 2022 to coincide with the full DCNR trail summer riding season and incorporate a planned connection to the Tiadaghton State Forest and the Haneyville ATV Trail System in Lycoming and Clinton counties.
The informational webinar is set for 1 Wednesday; the public is encouraged to participate and those who would like to attend virtually may register. DCNR Staff will provide updated information about the pilot and ATV safety during the hour-long webinar.
“We hope to connect with ATV riders and community members ... to help educate about the pilot and provide important safety updates,” said State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger. “DCNR continues to recognize the desire of the ATV riding community to be able to travel long distances legally and without interruption and the positive effect such opportunities can have on local businesses.”
This ATV Regional Trail Connector program is a response to growing ATV purchases, registrations and public demand for increased riding opportunities. Through collaborating with public and private partners, the pilot aims to offer long-distance riding opportunities and contribute to local economies, while maintaining the many uses and values of the state forest system.
DCNR recently revised its ATV trail policy, which lifted the moratorium on new trails that had been in place since 2003.
Though the pilot areas will be marked, riders are expected to familiarize themselves with the portions of road and trail that are open to ensure they are operating in the legal areas.
DCNR is gathering public input throughout the two-year period through webinars, surveys, comment cards, public meetings and advisory committees. To comment on the North Central ATV pilot, send an email to: RA-NR-ATV-Pilot@pa.gov.
Included in the pilot program are 208 miles of township roads and 45.5 miles of state forest ATV trails already designated open to ATVs, and 11.8 miles of PennDOT roads, 11.7 miles of state forest roads and 1.93 miles of state forest snowmobile trails not designated as open to ATVs.
According to DCNR, through collaboration with public and private partners, the pilot program aims to offer long-distance riding opportunities and contribute to local economies while maintaining the many uses and values of the state forest system.
ATV riders must purchase a Regional ATV Connector Pass permit to use the designated PennDOT and State Forest ATV Connector Roads. The permit fee — $20 for Pennsylvania-registered ATVs and $30 for non-Pennsylvania-registered ATVs in 2021, and $40 and $60 in 2022 — will help to pay for implementation and management of the program.
Permits are available for in-person sales only 8 a.m. to 4 Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 Saturdays at Tiadaghton, Susquehannock and Tioga state forest district offices.
Permit applications are accepted by mail on the form available on DCNR’s website and sent to Penn Nursery, 137 Penn Nursery Road, Spring Mills, Pa., 16875. Officials said the permits are processed according to the date they are received and will be postmarked within 3-5 business days.
To gauge the impact of the ATV pilot, the Bureau of Forestry is implementing a monitoring program that will evaluate the impact of the trail to local communities; ecological values; other state forest users and recreational values; Bureau of Forestry operations, staffing and law enforcement capacity; public safety; and impacts to adjacent public lands and natural resources.
The monitoring program will also evaluate the effectiveness of the special permit, the adequacy of funding for continued operation of the trial, and the need for additional education, outreach and trail marketing.
DCNR will publish a report about the pilot project for further evaluation and stakeholder input by December 2023.