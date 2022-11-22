HINSDALE — A Pennsylvania man was jailed after authorities said he attempted to rob the Hinsdale post office.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that Kenneth E. Lannager, of Port Allegany, Pa., was being held in the county jail on charges of first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary, both class C felonies, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, following a Monday morning incident at the post office, 3722 Main St.
Deputies and New York State Police responded at 7:40 a.m. after receiving a call of a robbery in progress. Deputies allege Lannager threatened employees at the post office with a hammer and stole property from the site.
Lannager was arraigned in Little Valley town court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He is due to return to the town of Hinsdale court on Wednesday.
No information was provided on the involvement of federal officials, as the post office is a federal agency.