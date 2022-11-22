HINSDALE — A Pennsylvania man was jailed after authorities said he attempted to rob the Hinsdale post office.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that Kenneth E. Lannager, of Port Allegany, Pa., was being held in the county jail on charges of first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary, both class C felonies, and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, following a Monday morning incident at the post office, 3722 Main St.

 

