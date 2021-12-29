BRADFORD, Pa. — Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter confirmed Tuesday that following Gov. Tom Wolf’s request for support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania hospitals will receive “strike teams” to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-19 surge.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are working with FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to identify available resources.
As of Tuesday, it had yet to be determined where the teams would be deployed and there was no immediate word as to whether Bradford Regional Medical Center had asked for help from the state.
“Pennsylvania officials from the Department of Health and PEMA are continuing discussions with federal officials to finalize plans to identify and confirm the exact locations for additional COVID-19 relief resources,” said Mark O’Neil, press secretary for the health department. “And while the state continues to provide input to our federal partners, strike team placement will ultimately be determined by the federal government.”
Klinepeter said, “At this time, we do know that strike teams will be sent to the commonwealth and are working with our federal partners to identify and confirm exact locations and any additional resources.”
On Dec.15, the Wolf administration outlined key support areas needed in Pennsylvania to support our health care system during the continued battle with COVID-19. Identified supports included critical staffing supports and additional pandemic response support focused on rural areas.
“Any federal assistance will help relieve some pressure on the health system so there is capacity to treat people who need hospital care,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said.
Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals — BRMC and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital — have been struggling to meet the demand for hospital beds, a problem that is happening throughout the region.
Olean hospital officials have seen patients in a temporary trailer in an attempt to ease crowding in the emergency room.
Officials with Kaleida, the parent company of UAHS, have said a number of factors have caused the hospitals to be overwhelmed — a nursing shortage, the pandemic and low vaccination rates in this region of Pennsylvania.