ULYSSES, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is doing a bit of shopping right before Christmas.
On Thursday, officials with DCNR are holding an open forum for potential vendors interested in operating future outdoor recreation opportunities at Denton Hill in Potter County.
A release regarding the forum was posted by the Save Denton Hill group on social media. The group’s operators include Potter County Visitors Association, Chambers of Commerce for Coudersport and Galeton and the Pennsylvania Route 6 Association.
“DCNR is inviting vendors to participate in an open forum discussion to determine the most cost-effective and successful way to operate a four-season recreation center at Denton Hill State Park,” the release stated.
“We understand the need to make changes at Denton Hill State Park, and would like input from vendors to help us determine the best way to enhance year-round outdoor recreation opportunities,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “DCNR plans to continue downhill skiing as a seasonal activity for the park and we want to develop a comprehensive plan to modernize Denton Hill, so that it can be a thriving destination that drives interest in outdoor recreation and economic opportunities in Potter County.”
The forum will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the former Ski Denton lodge at Denton Hill. Interested parties should confirm their attendance by contacting Judy Deiter, the issuing officer, at (717) 705-3958.
“DCNR officials plan to discuss industry standards, vendor expertise, community insight, best practices, bringing new activities to the park, and facility enhancements and project options to meet the year-round park operations need,” the release stated.
A tour of Denton Hill will be provided after the forum
“DCNR strongly encourages interested vendors to participate in this tour to assess the condition of the facility and gain a better understanding of the public-private partnership potential at Denton Hill,” according to the release.
Denton Hill is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township in the Pennsylvania Wilds. The park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. The downhill ski area has been closed since the winter of 2014.
A new master plan for the park includes infrastructure improvements and positions a concessionaire to grow recreational opportunities across all four seasons.
Find more information about the Denton Hill State Park master plan on DCNR’s website.