The Pennsylvania congressman who represents McKean, Elk and Cameron counties will work from his Centre County home this week after receiving outpatient treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Center Friday evening.
A Republican who lives in Howard Township, Rep. Glenn Thompson, through a spokesperson, thanked the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol “along with the doctors, nurses and staff at Walter Reed for their concern and care.”
Thompson, 62, is vaccinated and has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
His office announced Friday that on that afternoon he began experiencing cold-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19. After testing positive, as a precaution, he went to Walter Reed in Bethesda, Md., to receive outpatient treatment.
He was described as being in “good spirits” on Friday.
Thompson, in the middle of his seventh term, is the top Republican member of the House Agriculture Committee. He has represented Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District since 2008.
He’s the 18th member of Congress — among 14 in the House and four in the Senate — to test positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, as reported by The Hill. Two additional House Republicans also tested positive over the summer, but it’s not clear whether they were vaccinated.
The Hill reported that House members have had the option to vote by proxy during the pandemic since May 2020 but Thompson was not among the lawmakers who voted by proxy on Friday, according to the House clerk’s website.
The House mask mandate also remains in effect, with fines starting at $500 to enforce compliance in the House chamber.
Since the start of the pandemic, at least 71 House members and 11 senators have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Hill’s tally. Members of Congress were among the first Americans granted access to COVID-19 vaccines days after they were first approved by health authorities last December.