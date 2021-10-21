Congressmen from Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have introduced a bipartisan bill to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease, a contagious neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose that is always fatal.
Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican whose district includes Mckean County, and Democratic Rep. Ron Kind of Wisconsin, another state like Pennsylvania where deer hunting is a way of life for many, are co-sponsors of the bill.
There is no known cure for CWD and it’s unclear how the disease is transmitted. Highly contagious, CWD develops very slowly in the lymph nodes, spinal tissue and brains of deer and similar animals such as reindeer and elk. It does not affect other livestock. To date there is no evidence that it can be spread to humans.
As of August 2021, CWD has been confirmed in 25 states, including Pennsylvania, and there are serious concerns that the disease will continue to spread to herds across the country.
CWD was detected in New York state in 2005, but no known cases have been recorded since. For several years New York has banned the import of certain deer parts by hunters who took deer in Pennsylvania.
Thompson of Centre County said the Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act will support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies as well as fund research into methods to better detect and prevent CWD.
“CWD has been a big problem for the deer populations of Pennsylvania and additional cervid animals, such as elk and moose, throughout the country,” Thompson said. “This bill was crafted with robust stakeholder support and will prioritize research in the transmission of, resistance to and diagnosis of CWD. It is imperative we better understand the genetic implications of the disease, so we can develop policies best suited to solve the problem.”
Kind said, as an avid hunter, he knows how important it is to maintain healthy deer herds in states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, so outdoor traditions and the sporting economy can be protected.
“CWD is a serious threat to our deer herds, and we need all hands on deck to combat this disease,” Kind said.
Thompson and Kind are both members of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus. Thompson is also the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee.
Kind noted that the bipartisan bill would bring scientists, local officials and hunters together to help manage and prevent the spread of CWD.
The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act is also supported by several wildlife and sportsmen organizations, including: the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, National Wildlife Federation, Boone & Crockett, National Deer Association, North American Deer Farmers Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Mule Deer Foundation.
“Chronic wasting disease is one of the greatest threats facing deer, elk and moose populations across the country, jeopardizing hunting opportunities, ecosystems and our nation’s outdoor economy,” said Mike Leahy, director for wildlife, hunting, and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation.
First detected in Pennsylvania in 2012, CWD was mostly found in the south central part of the state. However, in May the state Department of Agriculture announced a confirmed positive for CWD in a whitetail deer on a Warren County hunting preserve. It was the first recorded case of CWD in a deer in northwest Pennsylvania.
A total of 15 remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease, while the ag department quarantined the preserve for five years.
Disease Management Areas in Pennsylvania were created as a way to try and limit movement of deer from where CWD has been detected. Within DMAs, specific regulations meant to slow or stop the human-assisted spread of CWD across the landscape apply. It’s illegal within DMAs to rehabilitate injured deer, possess or use cervid urine-based attractants and feed free-ranging deer.