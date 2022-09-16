Dr. Jill Owens

Dr. Jill Owens is officially president of Upper Allegheny Health System, after serving on an interim basis for three months.

OLEAN — The "interim" has been removed from Dr. Jill Owens' title as president of the health system that operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

After serving three months as the interim president of Upper Allegheny Health System, Owens is now the first woman without “interim” in front of "president" in filling the top-ranking position with UAHS.

