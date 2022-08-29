COUDERSPORT, PA. — People lost to drug overdose will be honored and support will be offered for survivors an an event marking Overdose Awareness Day in Potter County on Wednesday.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Coudersport Courthouse Gazebo.
Wendy Holbrook, who is hosting the Coudersport event, said, “Help us to raise awareness and to erase the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. Talking about overdose can save a life.”
This event will offer recovery support services, Narcan training, free Narcan distribution, as well as grief and mental health support services. Speakers to include the Potter County commissioners who will read a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Potter County.
The evening will end with the lighting of luminaries to recognize and remember those we have lost to overdose.
If you have lost a loved one to overdose, and would like to have a luminary lit in their honor, please contact Holbrook at (814) 366-1043.
