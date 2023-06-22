OLEAN -- Repeat was the name of the game at the 13th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge, with the fastest man, woman and CEO awards going to the 2022 winners.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and Olean High School Sports Boosters reported that 833 people from 32 organizations participated in the event, an increase of nearly 200 participants and eight organizations.
Chris Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services was named fastest CEOs for the 12th time. The Fastest Man award was earned by Christian Tanner of Cutco, the Fastest Woman to Angelina Napoleon of Napoleon Engineering Services -- a national track record holder and senior at Allegany-Limestone.
“Much thanks to all those chamber members who stepped up with the pre-event duties, all the volunteers and both crews from JCC-Olean and the City of Olean – this event went off with a bang,” stated Erica Dreher, formerly membership manager with the chamber who stepped in to assist with operations this week. “The weather was great for the runners and with a few hiccups, the event was streamlined and successes all around,” she added.
The event was created by GOACC with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs. The race was open to both corporate and community teams.
Team Awards include: Fastest Male Team, Corporate Division – Napoleon Engineering Services with members: Jake Brink, Cooper Buckley, Gus Napoleon and Chris Napoleon; Fastest Male Team, Community – Hedley Brook Agency, Tim Chichester, Owen Barber, Craig Maguire and Todd Watkins; the Fastest Co-ed Team, Corporate Division – Four Mile Brewing Co. with members Tyler Newton, Adrian Bohdanowycz, Makennah Mills, and Megan Austin; Fastest Co-ed Team, Community Division – Eade Fitness: Cody Potter, Jason Van Sickle, Grace Alfieri, Paul Eade; Fastest Female Team, Corporate Division – Olean City Schools with members Cindy Johnson, Erin Martin, Brandy Bennion and Chelsea Bowker and Fastest Female Team, Community Division: Hedley Brook Agency with members Heather McCombs, Jessica Weinman, Cris Capozzi and Susie Austin.
Other special awards include the Most Spirited Team – Intandem; and Most Walkers – Olean City School District with 95 walkers. Both the Cereal Challenge and the Logo Design Contest winners will be announced next week.
The 3.1-mile road race ran throughout downtown beginning and ending at JCC-Olean. Complete race results for individuals and teams will be posted online at www.oleanny.com by Tuesday.
Sponsors for the run/walk include the Highmark BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, POP-FM, Directions In Independent Living, SolEpoxy, Seneca Allegany Events Center and the chamber’s 46 corporate sponsor.
From small companies to large corporations, the event promoted health, wellness and fitness among companies and their employees, families and individuals. Following the chamber's Golf Classic on July 17, the next event for the Chamber is the Dennis Jones/Wayne Johnston Memorial Dice Run on Aug. 18 and 19.
For more information, call the chamber at (716) 372-4433 or by email events@oleanny.com.
"The unofficial count of 833 participants is our third high of the event’s existence,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. The highest participant count was in 2019 with 852 participants from 38 companies, she said, and second highest was 2016 with 41 companies.
"It’s great considering we have had several employee/employer loss throughout the area," Yanetsko said. "To be third highest in history just re-enforces the fact that employers love this event for its health factor as well as camaraderie for their employees. We also have to say that it’s the repeat companies that continue to build this event and maintain its strengths --participants, ’fun-ness’, fellowship.”
Yanetsko, who was hospitalized recently with a blood clot, was recovering at home this week as the final stretch of preparations began.
Steve Jackson, president of the Olean General Hospital Foundation, allowed employee Erica Dreher to assist the chamber and coordinate the on-site work. Dreher worked for the chamber until February, was instrumental in allowing for past running events, Yanetsko said, and was a great help this week.
Scott Rotary Seals sent a team of volunteers to help set up the starting lines on Delaware Avenue, while a Community Bank team set up the finish line area. Cutco Corp. volunteers folded, sorted and grouped the team event shirts to be handed out, and Studio4East delivered the shirts to the chamber. JCC personnel helped with on-site setup and logistics, as well as bringing materials from the chamber office to the site.
Already down another employee, the chamber’s fiscal manager Carol Palidar, volunteer Ginger Moser and intern Adam Spencer stepped up to handle calls and questions on the event. Frank and Birdie Skrobacz volunteered to set up, purchase ice and organize the beer trailer. All told, Yanetsko reported that more than 40 volunteers helped make the event possible.
“It has been just surreal with all the help that the chamber received for this event,” Yanetsko said, thanking the volunteers. “I hate playing the medical card, but when played, everyone jumped aboard to help out.”