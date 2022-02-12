Cattaraugus County schools reported more than 400 cases of COVID-19 among students, teachers and staff in the past three weeks.
Since the 2021-22 school year started in September, 2,331 cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed in county students, teachers and staff through Feb. 10.
The latest data on the New York State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Report Card shows 1,758 students and 573 teachers and staff having tested positive for COVID-19 this school year.
That’s an increase of 407 from the 1,924 cases that had been reported by the county’s 12 school districts on Jan. 23. At that time, there were 1,434 students, 234 teachers and 256 staff members who schools had reported tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone in schools have been required to wear a mask this school year. That could end as soon as March 7 under a plan from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday. It would be based on testing after the winter break later this month.
Yorkshire-Pioneer remained at the top of the list of schools with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases with 457, including 371 students. That’s up from a total of 384 cases on Jan 23, including 313 students.
In Olean city schools, the Report Card showed a total of 173 cases, 82 of which were reported in the past 14 days. There have been 114 students, 25 teachers and 34 staff members to test positive for COVID-19 and be quarantined. In the past 14 days, 47 students, 10 teachers and 25 staff members tested positive. That is almost half the total for the year.
The breakdown of Olean students and the schools they attended are: East View Elementary, 19; Washington West Elementary School, 19; Intermediate and Middle School, 18 and High School, 58.
In the past 14 days there have been 181 new student cases in county public schools and 130 teachers and staff for a total of 251 new cases.
Following are a list of public schools, total number of students who tested positive, total number of COVID-19 cases and new cases in the past 14 days.
West Valley Central School, the smallest district in the county, reported a total of 41 cases including 25 students, and eight staff since the beginning of the school year. Seven of those cases came in the last two weeks — six students and one teacher.
• Allegany-Limestone — 112 students, 136 total cases, 4 cases in last 14 days.
• Cattaraugus-Little Valley — 155 students, 208 total cases, 23 in last 14 days.
• Ellicottville — 141 students, 173 total cases, 10 in last 14 days.
• Franklinville — 113 students, 150 total cases, 13 in last 14 days.
• Gowanda — 184 students, 267 total cases, 22 in last 14 days.
• Hinsdale — 65 students, 91 total cases, 11 in last 14 days.
• Portville — 168 students, 219 total cases, 15 in last 14 days.
• Randolph — 128 students, 166 total cases, 18 in past 14 days.
• Salamanca — 182 cases, 250 total cases, 8 in last 14 days.
• West Valley — 25 students, 41 total cases, 7 in plast 14 days.
• Yorkshire-Pioneer — 371 students, 457 total, 38 in last 14 days.