OLEAN — One of the area’s largest craft shows is a week away, and organizers expect it to be the largest to date.
The fifth annual city of Olean Youth and Recreation craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, 551 E. State St. Admission is free, while vendors are charged booth fees which go to the city’s youth programming.
Linda Minnemeyer, owner of Cindy’s Craft Co-op in the Olean Center Mall, has organized the show since its inception and is pleased with its growth in that time.
As of early this week, 108 vendors had signed up and been assigned spots on the floor, in the side rooms and lobby, as well as outside in War Vets Park heading into the center.
“We are full, full, full — we have people outside in tents,” Minnemeyer said. “It was 91 last year.”
Vendors from as far away as Buffalo will attend the show,
“It’s just going to be great. We have so many different vendors with so many unique items.”
Three food vendors have signed up, she said, and she hopes the food and other outside vendors serve to draw in more visitors during the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Community-Wide Garage Sale scheduled for the same day.
In the future, a committee will assist in planning work, Minnemeyer said, and she said she hopes to make the show one of, if not the largest craft show in the area.
Youth and Rec Coordinator Kris Shewairy thanked Minnemeyer for her efforts to help youth programming in the city.
“This is the fourth year we’ve had it — it seems to get bigger every year,” he said. The show was first held in 2019, but was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to 50/50 drawings and vendors’ fees, thousands of dollars were raised to aid programs.
“It goes toward kids recreation programs,” he said. With the proceeds from the 2022 show, “we ended up getting a pool table for the youth center at the old St. John’s School and we purchased some additional youth-sized roller skates.”
While the use for this year’s funds — expected to be over $3,000 — has not been decided, Minnemeyer said she would like to see a specific style of swing that allows and adult and a child to swing together facing each other, which could be put in one or more of the city’s parks.