BELMONT — With 13 deaths reported, the last two weeks proved to be the most deadly in Allegany County since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
Three deaths were reported last week and two on Monday among county residents at state-licensed facilities, bringing the death toll to 122. More than one in 10 deaths — 10.7% — reported since the pandemic began have been in the past two weeks after eight were recorded the week of Nov. 15.
One death was reported Thursday, another on Friday and a third on Saturday. Two more were reported Monday.
In terms of total deaths, the county has seen the fourth-highest death toll per 100,000 residents in the state at 260. Only New York City — where the vast majority of deaths occurred in the first wave — and Montgomery and Oneida counties have seen higher rates.
While originally a major source of fatalities, nursing homes and other care facilities have not been a driver of fatalities in the county in the most recent wave. To date, the state reports 45 confirmed deaths in nursing homes, while 13 other deaths occurred among nursing home residents at other state-licensed facilities. No deaths have been reported at assisted living facilities or other adult care facilities.
The CDC takes into account deaths at home or in other settings, while the state’s Health Electronic Response Data System only collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and other licensed adult care facilities. The state reports 46,443 deaths since the pandemic began, while the CDC reports 59,069.
THE ALLEGANY COUNTY Department of Health reported 148 new cases between Wednesday and Monday, breaking the 6,000 case mark with 6,098 positive tests now recorded. The test positivity rate over the past 14 days was 16%.
The county broke 5,000 cases on Nov. 2 — more than 1,000 cases were reported in 27 days.
County officials also reported 504 active quarantines or isolations — down from almost 700 the week before.
County officials did not update the health department’s website between Thursday and Sunday due to the holiday and weekend. Whether the case counts were lower because of declining infections in the county or a lack of testing due to the Thanksgiving holiday and following weekend was unclear.
The current wave of the pandemic has seen higher case counts than in other waves. The most new cases reported in a day was 63 on Nov. 11, and November has been the month with the highest average number of new cases since the pandemic began. To date, about one in eight county residents have tested positive for the disease.
According to the state Department of Health, Allegany County leads the state in the number of hospitalized residents per 100,000 residents at 44 — more than three times the state figure. The county also leads the state in average deaths a day per 100,000 residents, at 1.55 — nine times the state figure.
The seven-day average number of hospitalizations is at 91, the highest in the most recent wave and second only to two weeks in January of 98 and 96 patients.
AS THE COUNTY leads the state in certain pandemic categories, it remains last in vaccinations.
State officials report 45.3% of the county has received at least one dose, including 52.9% of adults. Officials report 41.6% of all residents have received a completed vaccine series.
Vaccination rates by ZIP code also vary widely in the county. Most ZIP codes show vaccination rates between 27% and 52.7%, with two outliers.
Two ZIP codes — Alma and Black Creek — show rates of around 27%. Nine ZIP codes show rates between 30% and 40%, while another nine ZIP codes have rates between 40% and 50%. Two ZIP codes — Caneadea and Ceres — show rates around 52.5%. Alfred Station saw the highest non-outlier rate of 76.8% for a ZIP code with more than 1,000 residents.
Alfred’s ZIP code — which is roughly the same as the village border — shows a rate of 21.2% due to the student populations at Alfred State College and Alfred University counting toward population but not toward vaccination data. Richburg — at 100% — covers only a small portion of the village’s center with only a few houses included. The remainder of the village is covered by the Bolivar ZIP code.
A disparity among county residents of different ethnicities is also shown by state data. Among white residents, 43.2% of those age 15 and above have received at least one dose, compared to 37.5% of Asian descent, 29.7% of Black residents and 19.2% of those of other ethnicities including Native Americans, Pacific Islanders or those of more than one ethnicity. However, the vast majority of those identifying as Hispanic or Latino — 97.2% — have received at least one dose.