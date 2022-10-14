Eric Jones

West Clarksville artist Eric Jones is a contestant on Food Network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which premiere’s at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Eric Jones is back on Food Network.

It was just a little over three years ago that West Clarksville’s Eric Jones was invited to participate in Food Network’s Halloween Wars to show off his pumpkin carving talent and this year he’s a participant in the network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”

