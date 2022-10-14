Eric Jones is back on Food Network.
It was just a little over three years ago that West Clarksville’s Eric Jones was invited to participate in Food Network’s Halloween Wars to show off his pumpkin carving talent and this year he’s a participant in the network’s “Outrageous Pumpkins.”
This contest differs as there are no fellow team members as it shows off each individual’s abilities alone.
In the first episode entitled “Giant Jacks,” Jones’ entry of the Scary Seafood Chain was one of two that were “spectacular,” a guarantee to move on.
In the second, entitled “Scary Sculpting,” Jones paired up with another contestant named Tater, and again was awarded the right to move on to the third episode, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on Food Network.
The final episode airs Oct. 23.