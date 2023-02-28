SALAMANCA — The annual Sportsman Show returned to the Seneca Allegany Events Center this past weekend for its 12th year.
Presented annually by York-Penn Shows, the event offered local sportsmen and other outdoor lovers the opportunity to buy, sell, trade and browse the many booths set up in and around the casino’s events center.
Cecelia Buck Rhodes, president and owner of York-Penn Shows, said they expected upwards of 145 vendors.
Founded by the late James Buck, who passed away in 2019, York-Penn Shows culminated from his 40 years of experience in the show promotion field and as a military and antique gun collector for over 50 years.
With Rhodes at the helm and her siblings, Jonathan Buck of Frewsburg and Candyce Mason of Seattle, assisting her, they are continuing their father’s legacy.