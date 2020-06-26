SALAMANCA — Despite the restrictions and unexpected challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, 59 Salamanca seniors received their high school diplomas Friday in an outdoor ceremony.
Donning caps and gowns, as well as face masks, the students celebrated their achievements in the amphitheater at the Seneca Nation’s Onöhsagwë:de’ Cultural Center with school officials and immediate family in attendance.
So as not to overcrowd the amphitheater, commencement was split into two ceremonies with half the students receiving their diplomas in each one about two hours apart.
Class speaker Aly Hill took her class on a mental trip down memory lane, reminding them of times in their elementary school days such as green eggs and ham during Dr. Seuss Week and the Washington, D.C. trip in eighth grade on their way to high school.
“Throughout high school, we have learned so many life lessons that will carry on with us wherever we go from here,” she said. “Now, it is time for us to take our separate paths and start a new journey in life.”
Valedictorian Emma Fiske echoed Hill’s comments on life lessons and going separate ways, but took her classmates back to a more recent day in their school careers: the last day of school in the buildings.
“None of us had any idea that March 13, a Friday the 13th ironically, would be our last day of high school,” she said. “Many of us realized that we wouldn’t see many members of our class again, and we didn’t get a chance to thank the teachers and coaches who had helped us through our years at Sally High.”
Despite the last three months of school being a challenge to them, Fiske said she was proud of the way the class handled the heartbreak and worked harder than ever to finish their senior year on a high note.
Salutatorian Jordan Ray thanked the Salamanca community and school district for coming together to support the students during the pandemic, noting the adopt-a-senior program and how excited many of her classmates were to be adopted by area families, businesses and organizations.
“Although some people might not recognize it, the love and support has always been there,” she said. “Whether it’s for sports, academics, drama or robotics, this community has an outstanding support system for the entire school, but especially the class of 2020.”
Graduates
Kohl M. Ambuske, Aisha A. Armstrong, Madalynn Grace Armstrong, Alex J. Bennett, Justin Michael Blakesslee, William Boon, Leo D. Capron, Rachel R. Chamberlain, Dennis Dale Cogley, Jr., John Paul Edward Collingwood, Jr., Elijah Christian Cook, Carter Crane, KayLee Paige Craumer, Travis DeMond, Alyssa P. Dille, David W Dixon, Jr., Jonna Dowdy, Kylee J. Dowdy, Tristian Elliot, Hunter Ercolani, Emma Grace Fiske, Aaron C. George, Kaihalla K. George, Aly Suzanne Hill, Hudson Hoag, Kyle Hunt, Anna F. Isaac, Gracie John, Emily Mae Johns, Breena Sakaye Kawamura, Kaylyn Y. Kawamura, Nizhoni Rhea Kennedy, Baylee Elizabeth Klusek, Collin Koch, Coby Ledsome, Jacob Letson, Liam Long, Lauren Elizabeth Lowe, Carmen Rae Mason, Holly Ann McGonigle, Jarrett S. McKenna, Bradley Oakes-Marsh, Alexis Palmeri, Grace Papke, Marshall W. Patterson, Jordan Virginia Ray, Jacob C. F. Rozler, Jasmine Smith, Ira M. Snyder, Jazlynn Snyder, Kawliga Storm Stahlman, Hunter Stoltz, Trent Strauch, Olan Charles Talbot, Dylan J. Wheeler, Tabitha White, Alexis A. Wiles, Abraham B. Wilson and Jacob A. Yaworsky.
The list of awards and scholarships were not available by press time Friday.