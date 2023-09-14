OLEAN — The annual Out of the Darkness Walk has been in the planning stages all year, and those efforts will pay off Friday evening by raising an expected thousands of dollars for local suicide prevention efforts.
The event will take place 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. with the walk to step off at 6:30.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were 100 individual and eight team registrations, with donations totaling about $5,371 for the event. Register online at afsp.org/cattaraugus.
The Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition, which took over the organization and logistics of the event in 2019, is again overseeing the week.
Prior to the walk, a veterans’ services fair will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. with a community health fair at 4 o’clock. There will be a sidewalk chalk art contest, basket raffles and music. Honor beads and memory ribbons, flags and stones will be available.
This year, the coalition has partnered with St. Bonaventure University and many student-athlete Bonnies will be in attendance — along with a special guest, the Bona Wolf.
For more information including registration and money raised, visit the Facebook page of the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition or AFSB, or contact Amy Mann, director of the coalition and walk chair, at (716) 701-3323 or email almann@cattco.org.
The Out of the Darkness Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.
The annual event is part of a national effort, where hundreds of thousands of people walk in order to raise funds that go to support the research, education, advocacy and support programs of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit that seeks to reduce the suicide rate 20% by 2025.