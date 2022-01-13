OLEAN — Despite high numbers of COVID-19 blamed on the omicron variant, Cattaraugus County’s listed hospitalizations have dropped in recent days.
On Sunday, the health department reported 38 residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. It rose to 41 on Monday, then dropped to 35 on Tuesday and to 25 on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a metric showing the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 had disappeared from the county’s daily Coronavirus Tracker — on another record day — 283 new cases. That eclipsed the record 259 new cases reported on Wednesday.
There have now been a total of 13,816 cases and 222 deaths in Cattaraugus County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said after discontinuing contact tracing earlier this week the county is no longer tracking residents who are hospitalized outside the county, which can explain the lower numbers for hospitalizations.
There were 27 COVID-19 patients at Olean General Hospital as of Thursday, he said. That represents about 59% of capacity.
“We don’t know where other people are being sent at this point,” Watkins said. “Our ability to follow hospitals outside of Olean General will be difficult.”
Watkins said he expects the current incline in cases to continue for another week or so.
“We feel omicron is here and that’s why cases are rising so quickly,” he said, noting that not everyone will experience mild symptoms from the fast-spreading variant. “The unvaccinated and those with underlying conditions may experience a more difficult time with this variant.”
The good thing is that it does not appear to colonize in the lungs like the delta variant, but in the upper airway, Watkins said. There appear to be fewer people in acute respiratory distress. In other areas there has been a quick decline in cases after the fast increase.
“I’m afraid we have not quite plateaued yet,” Watkins said. “Today was a rough day.”
He asked the public to contact the health department if they are symptomatic and to isolate or quarantine for five days. If their symptoms do not improve over the five days, they should contact the health department to extend their quarantine.
The health department recently distributed more than 3,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits and the Emergency Services Department distributed 30,000 KN95 masks to food pantries, Social Services and Community Services, the health department and municipalities based on population. Police and fire departments and emergency medical services also received test kits and the high efficiency masks.
Watkins noted if residents can find test kits in drug stores or pharmacies they can get reimbursement from their health insurance company.
Thursday’s 283 new cases include 80 residents who were fully vaccinated but not boosted and 203 people who were unvaccinated. There were 123 new self-reported cases Thursday for a total of 381 over the past several days.
There were 774 active cases reported by the health department on Thursday, but none in contact quarantine. On Wednesday, there were 511 people in contact quarantine.
Thursday’s Coronavirus Tracker showed 6,501 residents of the southeast part of the county had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020, 2,700 in the southwest, 2,673 in the northeast and 2,673 in the northwest.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.