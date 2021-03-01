Out for a ride/run

Pat Brown enjoys the warmer weather on an outing with her dog, Jane, on the Allegheny River Valley Trail this past weekend. There was a bit of snow in the forecast for today, but the first half of the week was shaping up to be not half bad, with partly sunny skies and a high in the low 30s Tuesday and a high in the mid-40s Wednesday.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...