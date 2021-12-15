OTW to perform ‘Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus’ to sold-out audience

OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop will give four performances of “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” between today and Sunday, but all four shows are sold out. No tickets will be sold at the door.
For those who have already purchased tickets, OTW is requiring everyone in attendance to wear masks inside the theater per the latest guidance from the CDC.
“Olean Theater Workshop continues to be committed to the safety of our patrons, performers and staff,” said Nick Patrone, technical director. “We have all gone through a difficult period and we must continue to be community-minded while New York state endures yet another difficult period.”
The play is inspired by a simple, poignant letter written over 100 years ago by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon to the editor of the New York Sun and by the timeless editorial response printed on the front page of the Sun.
Virginia wondered and wrote: “Dear Editor, I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says if you see it in the Sun, it’s so. Please tell me the truth. Is there a Santa Claus?” Francis Church provides the now famous response.
“Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” is a play for young and old, magically reaffirming life’s highest beauty and joy — “the eternal light with which childhood fills the world.”
The production is directed by Lesley Patrone and features Stella Austin as Virginia, Shelley Greene as Mother O’Hanlon, William Taggerty as Father O’Hanlon, Ellie Tyler as Samantha O’Hanlon and Garret Meerdink as Francis Church.
Masks will be available at the theater, but donations for masks will be appreciated. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the theater. The entire theater facility, including the restroom, is cleaned and sanitized before and after each performance.
“No one wants to return to a shutdown and we must all do our part to prevent that from happening,” Nick Patrone said. “We encourage those in our community who have not been vaccinated to do so.”
Patrons are encouraged to stay at home if they are feeling unwell or have had a known exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
OTW will be back in January for their next production of “Godspell Jr.” followed by a production of “Love Letters” in February.
Performance dates of “Yes, Virginia,” are today, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Washington Street Theater at the corner of North Sixth and Washington streets.
For more information, visit www.oleanworkshop.org or call (716) 373-7469.