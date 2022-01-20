OTW to perform ‘Godspell JR.’ starting tonight

OLEAN — Olean Theatre Workshop high school students will present the fun-filled musical “Godspell JR.” in four performances beginning tonight at the Washington Street Theater.
In the show, a group of disciples help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage.
The cast of 11 talented youth from Olean Theatre Workshop’s theatre class includes Will Snyder as Jesus, Byron Ring as Judas and Robbie Casey, Josh Dalton, Garrett Meerdink, Sam Ursoy, Grace Haynes, Mia Pavone, Grace Ring, Lily Schena and Rose Scordo as the Disciples.
Olean Theatre Workshop chose to do “Godspell JR.” for its latest production because “it is the musical of hope and love which we need at this time with the pandemic happening all around us,” workshop members said.
The original John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz musical celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year. “Godspell” was an off-Broadway hit in 1971 and made into a 1973 movie.
After jumping to Broadway in 1976, the show was nominated for Best Original Score at the 1977 Tony Awards and a Grammy winner. One of the songs, “Day by Day”, reached No. 13 on the Billboard pop singles chart.
Per the latest guidance from the CDC, the Olean Theatre Workshop is requiring everyone attending performances to wear masks when inside the theater. Should you forget your mask, OTW will have masks available. Donations for masks will be appreciated. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the theater.
Olean Theater Workshop’s facility, including all restrooms, is cleaned and sanitized before and after each performance. Members encourage you to stay at home if you are feeling unwell or have had a known exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Godspell JR.” will be performed Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the theater on the corner of North Sixth and Washington streets.
Tickets can be purchased at http://www.oleanworkshop.org.