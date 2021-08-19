OLEAN — The Olean Theatre Workshop is having open auditions for any vaccinated persons interested in being in the cast of “The Fantasticks.”
Those interested should come to the Washington Street Theater on either Aug. 23 or 24 at 7 p.m.
OTW will have scenes ready for a cold read from the script. Those auditioning should be ready to sing a section of either “Much More” or “Try to Remember” from the show.
List of characters to be casted include the Actor (Henry), the Boy (Matt), the boy’s Father (Hucklebee), the Girl (Luisa), the girl’s Father (Bellomy), the Man Who Dies (Mortimer), the Mute and the Narrator (El Gallo).
Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the evening with four performances Oct. 14, 15, 16 and 17.