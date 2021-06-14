DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto Township will soon be joining other area municipalities in easing rules for off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.
Township supervisors discussed the change at their last meeting, and soon it will be legal for ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, etc., to be driven on all township-maintained roads. This will include the residential areas of Grant Street and Kansas Branch in Duke Center, Clark and Depot Streets in Rixford and Memorial Drive in Otto Recreation Park.
The supervisors are drawing up a set of guidelines that will include all the safety precautions and regulations applied to registered, licensed vehicles. Riders will have to follow the rules of the road, respect private properties (posted or not) and will not be allowed to travel on state highways.
In other township news, the status of the building currently housing the township’s offices is in limbo, as the Armstrong Telephone Co. has informed the township and all its area customers that it will no longer support an office in Duke Center.
Service will be out of Tyrone and bills and payments will be by mail. With the Duke Center Post Office as a longtime tenant sharing the building, the supervisors are confidently hoping that they and the post office can remain undisturbed. Armstrong, headquartered in Butler, has not indicated otherwise.
Sharon Schwab asked for and received permission to use a township office for cemetery association business when space is needed to examine the large maps of both cemeteries in the township.