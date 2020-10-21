DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A flood of new support is prompting the Otto Township Old Home Days committee to give the event another try.
Earlier this month, the committee announced they would be considering the future of the event — and the possibility of discontinuing it — at the monthly meeting this past Sunday. Waning volunteerism and the retirement of some longtime committee members left the remaining members wondering if they could handle the workload.
The community support motivated the committee to try one more year, and 2021 will be the 30th year of the event.
“We had 24 people in attendance at Sunday’s meeting, which was very encouraging,” said Mat Coast, committee vice president.
This was after only five attended the September meeting.
“There were a lot of new faces, many of which expressed their concern with the future of the event,” said Coast. “Most, if not all, of the attendees showed interest in lending a hand to keep the event going.”
He added that many others in the community reached out in the couple of weeks leading up the meeting offering to help with small tasks during the week of the event.
Coast had previously explained that dozens of volunteers are needed the week of the event to set up, to do work and to clean up afterward.
“This outpouring of support ultimately led to the decision to move forward with Old Home Days through 2021, at a minimum,” he said. “However, there is still a lot that needs to happen before any commitment can be made for this event to take place beyond 2021.”
For one, they need a new committee secretary, as well more full-time committee members — “members who take the lead on essential tasks such as organizing food and craft vendors, organizing the OHD food tent, and securing the vast amount of general volunteers needed throughout the weekend.”
In some instances, they are hoping that multiple people can share the work previously done by one person, too.
New committee members will have help in learning their new positions, according to Coast.
“Thankfully, the members who held these positions previously are excited to train and prepare any new members willing to take on these duties,” he said. “We are hopeful that more people will attend our future meetings and step up to volunteer.”
The continuation of the event beyond 2021 will depend on continued support.
Coast said, “The committee will monitor the level of support over the coming months and then revisit the future of the event beyond 2021.”
For anyone interested in attending — and possibly volunteering to help — the committee meets at 6 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month at Magee & Magee in Rixford. For more information, email Committee President Sharon Schwab at umhelp@wpaumc.org.
While the committee has not announced dates for the 2021 Old Home Days, the event is traditionally held on the last full weekend in July. The event is known for its fireworks display, car show, Redneck Olympics and tractor pull, and offerings also include live music, food, vendors, parade, rides and games.