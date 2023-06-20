DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The state of Pennsylvania has 500 school districts but not all have been treated equally. Advocating for not only his students, but all students across the state, Otto-Eldred Superintendent Matt Splain provided compelling testimony in a court case concerning state funding and the formula used to distribute those monies.
His testimony received national attention.
Director of the Education Law Center, Laura Early, one of the attorneys on the case, presented Splain with an advocacy award during the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools (PARSS) Spring Conference earlier in the spring. She explained during her presentation that Splain is the board president of PARSS, and was a star witness on the fair funding lawsuit that lasted over four months and, in the end, it was his testimony that won the case for the plaintiffs.
Early included a couple of examples in her presentation of Splain’s responses on cross examination:
“Matt was asked whether children living in poverty were destined to struggle and fail in school. Matt said that ‘it was unrealistic to expect a student to fail and not to be successful. As educators, that’s our goal, to make sure every child can be successful.’ He was also asked, what use would someone on a McDonald’s career track have for Algebra I? And Matt explained, in detail, stating, ‘ALL children need to be prepared for the real world — they need to know and understand their finances, take biology in order to make informed decisions about their health, and that stone mason needs to understand how to mix the proper ingredients together so the building does not fall down.’”
The lawyer gave another example of how Splain responded to the cross’s question concerning the Commonwealth’s need for “retail workers and pizza flippers,” and how they “do not need to be proficient on standardized tests.”
Splain reportedly answered, “Obviously we cannot predict what students will have interest in and what their skills are in what they want to pursue.
“If you picture a tree, the tree trunk is going to be the base of knowledge. We want to send kids off in the real world. Our standardized tests measure what we want to have as their starting point and it’s going to branch off into different directions that those children can pursue as adults. So, it (testing) serves as a baseline for what we expect our kids to be able to understand before they enter the world.”
In February, Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that the state’s school funding formula was unconstitutional, finding “it violated the state education clause because it is neither thorough nor efficient nor meeting the needs of all of our students across the commonwealth as intended."
Early said, “(Splain’s) testimony was repeatedly referenced in the judge’s favorable court ruling where the court declared that education in Pennsylvania is a fundamental right that is guaranteed to all children.”
The Education Law Center-PA and the Public Interest Law Center, which represented petitioners in the case, released the following joint statement at that time: “The decision declaring Pennsylvania’s school funding system unconstitutional is a historic victory for Pennsylvania’s public school children. It will change the future for millions of families, so that children are no longer denied the education they deserve. The court recognized that our schools require adequate funding to meet our constitution’s mandate.
“It’s time for our state legislature to fund public schools in every corner of Pennsylvania so all students, whether or not they live in a wealthy community, can receive the quality public education guaranteed in our state constitution.”