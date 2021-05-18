DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Students at Otto-Eldred Junior/Senior High School had a day of hands-on learning during a natural resource management program Monday that followed the school’s presentation of its first-ever Future Farmers of America Charter.
Brandon Whitmer, the school’s agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, organized the events which were conducted by teachers and individuals from the McKean County Conservation District, Penn State Extension, Western PA Conservancy and the USDA.
“This is really cool, we have 140 kids participating,” Whitmer said. “The idea was that we would have our FFA Charter presentation this morning in the school, and later we would come out here and do our conservation learning projects.”
The outdoor sessions were held for seventh- through 12th-grade students at the Otto Township Recreational Park next to the school.
“We wanted to come out here and do conservation learning projects; we wanted to get the kids out here and get their hands dirty and do different things,” Whitmer added.
The partnership sessions included a forestry and invasive plants station by Maddie Stanisch of McKean County Conservation District (MCCD) and Katie Schmidt of Penn State Extension; and an aquatic ecology and clean water station by Lindsay Trojanowski of MCCD and Jared Dickerson of Potter County Conservation District. There was also a tree planting station by Kylie Maland of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Jody Groshek of MCCD; a soil health station by Ashlynn Dunn of the USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service; and recycling led by Otto-Eldred teacher Boyd Fitzsimmons.
“The other aspect of this is that we had the FFA state officers come to this presentation and they’re out there with our students,” Whitmer continued. “They came from Harrisburg to be part of this.”
Students who commented on the recycling event, which asked the youngsters to determine if items should be recycled or trashed, included seventh-graders Cameron Walker and Haley Jordan. Walker said that by learning all of the conservation issues involved with recycling, she would be able to help the environment. Her friend, Haley Jordan, voiced similar sentiments adding she liked that she could “figure out things I can use in real life to help save the environment.”
Maland, who was overseeing students and teachers planting trees on the edge of the park, said seedlings planted included white pine, elderberry, dogwood, spruce and eastern hemlock.
“We’re doing this to supplement the area along the stream to get some mature trees in here, and to help provide thermal cover for wildlife, like deer,” Maland explained. “We work with conservation districts on stream restoration projects and education and outreach … this really gives (students) a vested interest in what they’re doing here and hopefully they’ll continue this at home.”
At the creek near the park, a group of students were pulling on rubber boots, grabbing nets and basically getting a bit wet and dirty during the aquatic ecology and clean water station conducted by Trojanowski and Dickerson. Teams of students scooped up the bottom of the creek and then examined their aquatic finds on tables set up near the water.
Trojanowski said the students also tested the water quality of the stream with meters and looked for aquatic invertebrates living in the water.
A ninth-grade student who thoroughly enjoyed the experience at the creek was Joshua Brewer.
“This is awesome and amazing, the ability to come out here and learn about water and hang out” is great, Brewer said. “It’s cool to learn what our hometown water has in it and the healthiness of our streams around here. We’re going to be learning what can live in our streams and what can’t with water pollution — it’s definitely cool.”