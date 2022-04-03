DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The principal at Otto-Eldred Junior/Senior High School is leaving the district to take another position.
The school district posted an “Anticipated Vacancy Notice” via its social media accounts late last month for the position of high school principal starting July 1.
The district is in search of a candidate "who has strong instructional leadership and interpersonal skills, as well as demonstrated experience in data-driven instruction, assessment, supervision, special education process, developing community partnerships and parent engagement."
The vacancy notice stated all applications for the position are due to the district before 3 p.m. Friday.
When asked why she is leaving the principal position, Kaci Daniels, said, “I couldn’t pass up an opportunity that became available. Unfortunately, I cannot speak to it until everything becomes official in the coming months.”
Daniels’ last day at Otto-Eldred will be June 30.