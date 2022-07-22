DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The long awaited Otto-Eldred Hometown Days will make its debut this weekend — Friday and Saturday will be full of fun and games for the whole family.
For some, it may not be the same without the fireworks, but to others it wouldn’t be the same to have them without the man who had done them for so long. Greg English created a display of lights unmatched by any other in the area. He and his fireworks display will be missed this year.
Yet the festivities will go on.
Last year was the 29th and final year for the Old Home Days event, leaving some to wonder if the communities would ever gather in such large crowds again. This year, the community is coming together once again. The new Otto-Eldred Hometown Days will feature some of the familiar fun events such as the car show, tractor pull, Redneck Olympics, as well as food, craft and many local vendors, along with a few new attractions.
Inspiration for the event has come from both past and present members of the planning committee, and they have been hard at work for more than a year to put on an exciting lineup of entertainment.
The Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department will get things started at 4 p.m. Friday with the annual steak bake. Other fun activities on the schedule for Friday at the Otto Township Park, on Sweitzer Drive, in Duke Center, include the Touch-A-Truck, Eric Jones Sand Sculpture, the Sundance Kids Petting Zoo, and, of course the vendors will be open. A home run derby will take place at 5 p.m. on the softball field, and there will be live music by Dana Dailey from 5 to 9 p.m. on the UPMC Cole stage. For more information about the home run derby, contact Derrick at dkfrancis@verizon.net.
Anyone looking to get out and run? To start the day on Saturday, there is a 5K planned for 8 a.m. at the Main Pavillion. For more information about this event, contact Mike at fivemillersofpa@gmail.com Since the vendors don’t open until 11 a.m, there is plenty of time to take part. For those on the less running-more-strolling side, Saturday also includes the Street Dreams Car Show at 1 p.m. on the Otto-Eldred football field.
The Fair Queen performances begin at noon on the stage. And, at the same time, but at the Baseball field, is the Kickball Tournament. For information about this event, contact Amanda at mandydavis76@gmail.com.
At 1 p.m. begins the Donald “Bud” Fowler Memorial Cornhole Tournament on the football field. For more information, contact Mat at coast800@gmail.com.
Jones’ sand sculpture reveal and free caricatures are planned from 1 to 4 p.m. in the pavilion.
The remainder of the afternoon is packed with the Twin Tier Community Band, the Dave Jeffers Magician, live music by Take 3 and the Bob Hartle Band.
Admission is free, but donations are graciously accepted.