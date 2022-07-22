Hometown Days Tractor Pull

One of the family-friendly events to remain on the schedule for the 2022 Otto-Eldred Hometown Days is the Tractor Pull presented by Southern Tier Mini Tractor Pullers. This event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The long awaited Otto-Eldred Hometown Days will make its debut this weekend — Friday and Saturday will be full of fun and games for the whole family.

For some, it may not be the same without the fireworks, but to others it wouldn’t be the same to have them without the man who had done them for so long. Greg English created a display of lights unmatched by any other in the area. He and his fireworks display will be missed this year.

