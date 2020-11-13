DUKE CENTER, Pa. — A staff member at Otto-Eldred High School has been identified as having a probable case of COVID-19, according to a notification shared by district officials.
Superintendent Matt Splain, in a letter released Thursday, said, “Because the notification to Otto-Eldred administration was prompt and complete, we are able to maintain normal operations and will experience no change in our calendar or instructional model.”
He said cleaning and disinfecting of the exposed location have been completed, and the staff member is “self-isolating at home.”
The district has coordinated with the Department of Health to identify and notify close contacts of the case, Splain added.
“Any staff member or student that was identified as a close contact (defined as an individual who was within 6 feet of an infectious person for at least 15 minutes or who was directly exposed to respiratory secretions (e.g., cough or sneeze), has been contacted by Otto-Eldred Administration,” Splain stated. All close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact of the probable positive case.
District officials reminded the community to take necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus within the school community.
“Wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from any person while outside the home and avoid sharing food, drinks, or utensils,” the notification read. “Stay home when you are sick. Watch for symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.”
Splain asked that anyone contacted by the state health department, or the local health department, be cooperative and follow all instructions.
Across Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health indicated Thursday that there were 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.
Three local counties saw increases, too. Elk County had an increase of nine cases to 313, McKean County had five additional cases for 232 and Potter County had an increase of three cases to 87.