NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dave Causer, president of Global Educational Concepts, took the helm of Southwestern Advantage following the retirement of past president, Dan Moore.
GEC and SWA are two of the 19 businesses within Southwestern Family of Companies. Causer, a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School in Duke Center, Pa., has been a leader with SWA for more than 50 years and is a member of the company’s board of directors.
SWA was established in Nashville in 1868 and is the oldest entrepreneurial sales and leadership program for college and university students in the world. Four governors, one U.S. senator and hundreds of business startup entrepreneurs are among the alumni of the SWA internship program.
After high school Causer left to work in the Southwestern program while a freshman at Houghton (N.Y.) University. Over the last quarter century, he has been heavily involved in the U.S. Department of State’s public diplomacy BridgeUSA program. Traveling the world, he has successfully brought more than 13,000 young people to the United States from 54 countries to participate in the USA public diplomacy program.
“As these students live and work in the USA for the summer and return home with a better understanding of our people and culture, I trust it is giving our children and grandchildren a better world to grow up in,” Causer said.
When speaking of his roots in McKean County, Causer said, “I was blessed to have grown up in a loving family that taught me the importance of hard work and respect for others. A community of support from educators, coaches, business leaders and people of faith who all inspired me to reach for whatever goals you have in life.”
He lives in Franklin, Tenn., with his wife, Cindy. He has two children and five grandchildren.
“Dave Causer’s long tenure with Southwestern Advantage will add tremendous value and leadership” said Henry Bedford, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SWFC. “Dave is a product of the SWA summer sales and leadership program.”