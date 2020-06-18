ELDRED, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred school board has approved a pay freeze on the superintendent and teachers to help offset a budget deficit.
During budget discussions on Tuesday, two separate Memorandum of Understandings were approved. The first enacted a freeze on Superintendent Matthew Splain’s salary for 2020-21 and the second enacted a freeze on teacher salaries for 2020-21.
All administration and technology staff accepted the salary freeze for next school year. As a condition of the MOU, hourly staff (part-time, secretaries, custodians, etc) were not impacted by the freeze. The savings of near $75,000 is a substantial offering of support and assistance to the school district.
Prior to the school closure, the district continually struggled with lack of financial resources, and the closure has compounded that issue. The preliminary deficit was well over $700,000, with a number of adjustments, including the salary freeze, the board moved to adopt a budget with a deficit that was reduced to $450,000.
Also at the meeting, Otto-Eldred’s current social studies teacher Kaci Daniels was tapped to take the reins as high school principal effective July 1.
Daniels has been employed by the district since 2004. She will be taking over for Harley Ramsey, who has accepted a position in another district.
The board also accepted a resignation from social studies teacher Naoma Hayden. With the promotion of Daniels and resignation of Hayden, these two social studies positions will be filled by Lance E. Baker and Jennifer Snow. Brandon Witmer was also placed as the new Agricultural Science Teacher for the high school.
In other staffing news, Nikki Cochran, Megan Wolfe, Beth DeLong and Lorinda Smith were all approved to assist with summer school which will begin July 6. Summer food workers were also approved, they are Sharon Nichols, Val Nichols, Hannah Bennett and Madison Dalton.The board accepted a resignation from school board member Richard Rivers (Region I Otto Township) effective June 30th. The board appointed Matthew Windsor as the new school board treasurer. A new board member will need to be placed by August.
Kristie Ramsey announced the receipt of a grant from the Ed Corps Program through Real World Scholars. The grant will allow students an opportunity to develop a business with $500. in startup seed funding. The students will use the Ed Corps experience to guide them through their entrepreneurship. Ramsey said the students will grow botanicals and produce handmade goat milk soap.