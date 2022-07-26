Ag education

Agriculture curriculum teacher Brandon Witmer teaches students in the Otto-Eldred (Pa.) School District. Witmer won a state association award for his efforts in creating an agriculture program at the school.

 Otto-Eldred School District

DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred High School’s Brandon Witmer was awarded a Teachers Turn the Key Award at the Pennsylvania Association of Agricultural Educators Summer Conference earlier this month.

Witmer completed his second year of teaching this spring after having established a curriculum that attracted more than 100 students. He believes, the post reads, “taking an ownership, project-based and hands-on learning approach, students have the opportunity to have so much more exposure to different content areas and get to the high level thinking.”

