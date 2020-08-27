ALBANY (TNS) — A federal prison in Orange County is reuniting some once-notable New York political heavyweights.
More than five years after being charged with bribery and corruption, former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver reported to the federal prison in Otisville on Wednesday afternoon to begin serving a term of more than six years.
There are no visitors allowed at that facility due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Silver could pass the time chatting with Joseph Percoco, a former top aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo who, like Silver, is serving a six-year prison sentence for bribery and corruption.
Percoco, 51, is two years into his sentence and scheduled to be released in April 2024.
Silver’s hard-fought legal battle with the U.S. Justice Department, including two appeals of his convictions by trial juries, ended on July 23 when a federal judge sentenced him to 78 months in prison and fined him $1 million.
Percoco was sentenced in September 2018 for his conviction on charges that included taking $320,000 in bribes from businesses seeking state contracts.
Silver just missed spending time at Otisville catching up with former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, 72, who was sentenced in October 2018 to 51 months in prison for his conviction on charges of bribery, conspiracy and corruption.
Skelos, who had been scheduled to remain in prison until 2022, was released in April and is serving the remainder of his term at home after he tested positive for coronavirus. The Bureau of Prisons lists Skelos as reporting to a residential re-entry program in Brooklyn. He had served 30 percent of his sentence behind bars when he was released.
The convictions of Percoco, Skelos (and his son, Adam) and Silver were the culmination of a series of prosecutions by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan that rocked state government and brought down some of its most powerful and storied figures during a years-long crusade by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
Silver, 76, who lived in lower Manhattan, had seized on the state’s skeletal financial disclosure rules to enrich himself in an intricate money laundering and bribery scheme using the power of his office and the notoriety of his position as one of New York’s three most power figures.
Skelos and Percoco were convicted of similar schemes.
Prosecutors, in a sentencing memorandum, cited a probation report that concluded Silver was simply motivated by greed.
“Silver is an example of why the public has lost faith in their elected officials,” they wrote.
©2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.