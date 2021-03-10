SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — In an effort to meet the ever-increasing demand for science, technology and math instruction, the Oswayo Valley School District launched its own STEM program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Thanks to a donation from the Shinglehouse American Legion, the district has purchased a 3D printer. Students will learn how to draft three-dimensional shapes using the programs Tynker CAD and Onshape, and see their designs become a reality.
Also, OV’s STEM program was selected to participate in a program designed to teach students to build drones and use block-based coding to fly them.
From robots to drones, students have the capability to design, prototype and assemble their ideas. With the implementation of STEM, even kindergartners and first-graders are coding using ScratchJR and Tynker, and second- and third-graders are creating stop-motion animation.
In addition to this, fourth- and fifth-graders are learning how to create vector-based images and laser print them to create refrigerator magnets.