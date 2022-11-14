SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley School District has partnered with Kooth, a digital mental health platform to provide accessible counseling for students in the Middle/High School. This is in addition to their multitiered systems of support.

Students will have immediate access to self-help content, anonymous safe, moderated forums, journaling, goal setting, and therapeutic activities from their smartphones and computers. The app will be available for students to download and create an account soon.

