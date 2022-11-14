SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley School District has partnered with Kooth, a digital mental health platform to provide accessible counseling for students in the Middle/High School. This is in addition to their multitiered systems of support.
Students will have immediate access to self-help content, anonymous safe, moderated forums, journaling, goal setting, and therapeutic activities from their smartphones and computers. The app will be available for students to download and create an account soon.
The service has been made available to the district at no cost to students, parents or the school thanks to a grant funded by the state budget.
Superintendent Jed Hamberger said the district has seen an increase in demand for mental health services since the onset of the pandemic.
"We have attempted to provide multiple in-person services and are struggling due to a shortage in certified mental health service staff," he said. "This is an added layer of support for us to communicate in students’ language through technology with the Kooth platform to address our student and family needs."
According to CDC data cited by the school district, of American youths aged 12-17, one in three have persistent feelings of sadness. Four in 10 have issues that are going untreated and one in six have made a suicide plan.
“For too many young people, counseling has been out of reach and we see them struggling with increasing rates of mental health challenges,” said Kooth U.S. general manager Kevin Winters. “Students are facing unique issues, and Kooth knew we needed to create a unique solution. We’re so proud to offer this product to Oswayo Valley School District and other schools across the state of Pennsylvania.”