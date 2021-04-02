SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The OV Heart Heroes at the Oswayo Valley Elementary School Heart Heroes raised over $5,828 for the American Heart Association during the Kids’ Heart Challenge Event.
Over 43 students participated in this year’s event. The top sponsors from each homeroom were:
- 5G — Kaitlynn Costello, $168
- 5W — Reese Thompson, $290
- 4G — Heidi Schimp, $166
- 4W — Wyatt Willetts, $259
- 3G — Phillip Long, $284
- 3W — Tanner Fetzer, $186
This year any student who raised $150 or more had the opportunity to toss a pie at Mr. Dickerson. Due to the overwhelming support of our community, 20 Heart Heroes had a chance to pie their Principal!
To date, the Oswayo Valley Elementary School has raised over $60,000 for the American Heart Association.
The school administration thanks all the Heart Heroes, friends, family, and the OV community for their continued support. The staff also like to thank Mr. Dickerson for being such a good sport and to Miss Mashensic for all she does to teach students about health and wellness and bring awareness to this very important cause.