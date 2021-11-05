SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Oswayo Valley Elementary students are learning from home, beginning Thursday.
According to a letter from Superintendent Jed Hamberger, dated Nov. 3 and posted to the school’s website, there are “multiple confirmed cases and quarantined students and staff within the elementary school.”
Hamberger stated that students will be learning virtually through Wednesday.
While elementary extracurricular activities are canceled, all instruction for junior high and high school students will continue in-person and athletic events for those students will continue as scheduled.
Meal pick-up for elementary students will be conducted from 11 a.m. to noon at the Elementary School front entrance bus loop.
Parent-teacher conferences for elementary students will be conducted at the previously scheduled time but will be via phone or virtual meetings.
Due to the transition to remote learning, Veterans Day activities will be delayed. Hamberger stated that on Nov. 11 the flag-raising will be held and “Taps” will be played and viewed by the entire school, with a video posted to social media to allow the community to celebrate remotely with the students.
The events originally scheduled for Veterans Day are tentatively rescheduled for Nov. 15, after students have returned to in-person instruction and circumstances allow.