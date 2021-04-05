SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Oswayo Valley School District has purchased 20 ukuleles for the elementary school, giving students the opportunity to try stringed instruments.
The ukuleles are sized right for elementary school children — smaller than traditional stringed instruments, which potentially discourage children’s interest.
The fourth- and fifth-grade classes have been using them in class throughout the last month, school officials said. So far, they have been able to learn four open-position chords, and play them in a chord progression.
Students have also learned how to draw the chords and how to move their fingers in between them in rhythm as the size of the ukuleles makes it possible for students to move their fingers to the correct position without struggling.
Exposing students to these opportunities at this age, helps increase interest for the music program.