SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Several holiday-season events are planned in the coming days and weeks in the Oswayo Valley community.
• Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m., Craft & Story at Oswayo Valley Memorial Library.
• Thursday, 5 p.m., Ladies Nite Out at Myrtle Gospel Tabernacle. Bring a dish to pass and table decoration.
• Dec. 15, 11 am, judging of doors at OV Elementary and High School.
• Dec. 15, judging of houses.
• Dec. 17, 10 a.m., Craft & Story Hour at OV Memorial Library.
• Dec. 19, 5 p.m., Christmas caroling at the First Baptist Church with cookies and hot cocoa afterwards at the church.
The Oswayo Valley Festival Committee held its annual Santa Parade on Nov. 26, with six floats lined up in the OV High School parking lot to enter and begin the annual parade.
The parade route went from the high school to a circumference of the elementary schools various parking lots. Santa met with the children inside the elementary foyer and with his elves took pictures with them and received candy canes.
First place went to the Oswayo Valley Drill Team, “some of the cutest reindeer in the parade,” organizers said. Second place was won by Steve Matthews with his Rudolph escorting an 1890s doctor’s buggy.
“We thank all those who came and supported our event and we are looking forward to next year,” organizers said.