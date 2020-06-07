SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Oswayo Valley Middle/High School held its 113th commencement ceremony Friday, during which time 23 seniors received diplomas. The ceremony was held in the high school gymnasium.
The presentation of medals was made by Oswayo Valley Superintendent Jed Hamberger.
The welcome address was presented by Owen Sturdevant, the recipient of the Third Honors Award. He is the son of Brett and Dodie Sturdevant of Shinglehouse. Sturdevant has enlisted in the U.S. Army.
The commencement address was given by Colton Gietler, class valedictorian, son of James and Danielle Gietler of Shinglehouse. Gietler will attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in civil engineering.
Also giving a commencement address was class salutatorian, Brevin Austin, son of Tara Austin and David Keech of Shinglehouse. Austin will attend St. Bonaventure University and major in engineering physics.
Presentation of the class was made by Principal Julie Hall and diplomas were given to the students by Board of Education President Mitch DeLong.
Closing remarks were given by Noah Wichert, Class Vice President, son of Kent and Lisa Wichert.
Awards and scholarships were announced by Jane Perkins, Guidance Counselor. Over $148,000 in scholarships sponsored by local organizations were made available to Oswayo Valley graduates.
The following students were awarded diplomas and scholarships:
• Brevin M. Austin, Salutatorian, — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Math-sponsored by School Administration, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Foreign Language-sponsored by Oswayo Valley Ministerium, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Science-sponsored anonymously, F.L. and Alice Donovan Memorial Scholarship, Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, Francis Hayward Memorial Scholarship, Norton Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Senior Center Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Top Honors Award, Sharon Lodge Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department-Alternate. • Gunner C. Bean — Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters Scholarship. • Mikayla A. Bell — Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association Scholarship, United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. • Aaron J. Bennett-Dailey — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Music-sponsored anonymously, Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters Scholarship-Alternate, Senior of the Year Award, United States Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Bandsman Award. • Christopher R. Carpenter — American Legion Post 530 Military Recruit Award. • Colton M. Gielter, Valedictorian — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of English — sponsored by Northwest Savings Bank, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Physical Education-sponsored by Oswayo Valley Support Staff, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Technology Education-sponsored by Wayne Paving, Inc. , Post 530 Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship-Alternate, Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship-Alternate, Joe Lundy Memorial Scholarship, Norton Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Bachelor’s Degree Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Top Honors Award, Chris Shall Memorial Scholarship, Sharon Lodge Scholarship-Alternate, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship, SYSBA Scholarship, United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award. • Emma N. Gross — American Legion Post 530 Auxiliary Scholarship, F.L. and Alice Donovan Memorial Scholarship, Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship-Alternate, Joe Lundy Memorial Scholarship, Norton Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Music Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Senior Center Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Future Educator Scholarship, Sharon Lodge Scholarship; • Honor L. Gross — American Legion Post 530 Military Recruit Award, Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award. • Natasha J. Leslie — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Art-sponsored by Shinglehouse Shop N Save; Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Learning Support-sponsored by OV Lanes. • Rose M. Pearson — Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Family Consumer Science-sponsored by Newtons, Academic Wall of Fame in the area of Social Studies-sponsored anonymously in memory of Howard Gale, Oswayo Valley Support Staff Award, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association Scholarship-alternate, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship. • Sarah M. Stickles — Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship-Alternate, Norton Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Senior Center Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Associate’s Degree Scholarship, Sharon Lodge Scholarship-Alternate, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association Scholarship-Alternate, Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship-Alternate. • Owen D. Sturdevant — Third Honors, American Legion Post 530 Military Recruit Award, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Top Honors Award. • Noah R. Wichert — Bob Dunsmore Memorial Scholarship, Eureka Chapter 52 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship, Joe Lundy Memorial Scholarship, Norton Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Sports Boosters Scholarship, Oswayo Valley Teacher’s Association Bachelor’s Degree Scholarship, Chris Shall Memorial Scholarship, Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association Special Award, Charlotte Sutton Memorial Citizenship Award, SYSBA Scholarship-Alternate, United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.
These students also received diplomas:
Jaxon W. Bonney; Alexander G. Phillips; Emily L. Plowden; Matthew J. Rinamon; Eric W. Scutt; Alton T. Skiver; Michael P. Hewitt, III; Jade A. Huffman; Morgan R. Williams; and Hailee E. Wilson.