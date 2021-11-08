BUFFALO — For the first time since March of 2020, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, along with the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society, will host their biannual Orchid Show this weekend at the Botanical Gardens.
This year celebrates the American Orchid Society’s 100th anniversary, and The Botanical Gardens will be filled with dozens of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits for the biannual Orchid Show on Saturday and Sunday. Exhibitors include members of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society.
Organizers encourage visitors to bring a camera or smart device to capture the beauty and uniqueness of the amazing orchids that will be on display.
Informal educational presentations are set for 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday on growing orchids and other aspects of indoor orchid gardening and vendors will be on hand.
Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Orchid Show is included with regular admission. Pre-purchased e-tickets are required to attend the show. The cost is $12.50 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and over, $11 for students 13 and over, $7 for children 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalogardens.com.