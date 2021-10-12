WELLSVILLE — Village trustees are still unsure whether to opt in or out regarding marijuana dispensaries or onsite consumption licenses within its jurisdiction.
At the Wellsville Village Board meeting Monday night, Police Chief Tim O’Grady reminded trustees they must make a decision concerning the legal selling of marijuana within the village.
Based on state legislation passed in March, the New York Office of Cannabis Management states, “Cities, towns and villages can opt-out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses (marijuana bars) from locating within their jurisdictions; however, municipalities cannot opt-out of adult use legalization."
Possession and use of cannabis by adults 21 years of age or older is legal in New York state.
To opt-out of allowing adult use cannabis retail dispensaries or on-site consumption licenses a municipality must pass a local law by Dec. 31. This means that if a municipality has already passed a local law or resolution prohibiting adult-use cannabis licensees from operating in its jurisdiction, the municipality will have to pass a new local law conforming to the opt-out requirements outlined in the MRTA if the municipality still chooses to opt-out.
If a municipality does not opt-out by Dec. 31, the municipality will be unable to opt out at a future date. However, at any time a municipality may opt back in to allow adult use retail dispensaries and or on-site consumption licenses by repealing the local law which established the prohibition.
Wellsville’s trustees said they do not yet have enough information to make a decision and are therefore leaning toward opting out.
“You can’t opt out of something that you don’t know anything about,” Trustee Mike Roeske said, although when the subject was brought up in August, he suggested that opting in could result in new revenues for the village.
Mayor Randy Shayler said, “Opting out is a temporary decision, but I agree, we can't make a decision about something we don't have any information about.”
He went on to say that he had texted the village attorney for advice concerning the new law and the opt out decision, adding, “At our next meeting we can discuss putting a plan in place.”
Roeske added, “If we opt out, we can always opt back in.”
In other business, the board noted, there will be a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the exhibition room at the David A. Howe Library for a discussion of the New York State Landmark Society’s Historic Resource Survey in regard to designating parts of the village a historic district.
The suggestion came up when several applications for historic renovations resulted from the Genesee Valley Rural Revitalization grant program application process, which took place in June. No grants were earmarked for any of the Wellsville applications. Members of the Landmark Society will also be meeting with those applicants who desire clarification of their proposal’s shortfalls.
It was also noted that the board received an application for a new hair-styling business. Taren Drake proposes opening Salon 406 at 406 N. Main St. by Nov. 1.
However, Roeske said there might be a problem with zoning for that site, so the matter will be taken before the planning board and zoning board of appeals prior to any decision.