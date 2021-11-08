OLEAN — If you’re looking for a great gift for a girl this holiday season, or you’re a toy collector, you’ll want to keep Operation Warm Hearts holiday raffle of American Girl Doll No. 33 in mind. “The reason we picked a doll is because we’re a children’s organization, so we decided let’s do something for children,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, president and co-founder of Operation Warm Hearts.
Their timing is perfect, as the American Girl Dolls were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday. The 18-inch historical dolls were first created in 1986 with the intent to offer insights into a particular era, exploring the country’s social and cultural history.
The No. 33 doll is the Truly Me™ who, according to americangirl.com, allows that “every girl can tell her own story of who she is and who she wants to be.” She comes with a star-print dress, a nylon bomber jacket with a star graphic, pink molded glitter sneakers and the book Friends: Making Them & Keeping Them.
The raffle not only includes the doll, but an American Girl remote control pink convertible, beautiful homemade outfits and a $100 American Doll gift card, a value of $700 total.
The raffle ticket sale begins today through Dec. 15. Tickets are one for $10 and three for $20. For tickets, call (716) 560-8811 or message Operation Warm Hearts on Facebook. A local winner can have their doll delivered. If not, the doll will be immediately shipped.
Beginning last November and started in honor of Sitter-Tompkin’s mother who died during COVID in 2020, Operation Warm Hearts, 318 N. Union St., purchases and distributes (for free) brand new coats, hats, mittens/gloves, scarfs; personal and care items for youth from newborn to 18 years old. Operation Warm Hearts has expanded and now covers not only Cattaraugus County, but Allegany and Chautauqua Counties as well.
“One of the special things about us is we work with the schools and all kinds of human service agencies,” Sitter-Tompkins said. They’ve teamed up with Bona students, originally during St. Francis Week, but now on a permanent basis, and Zonta Club of Olean.
Their next fundraiser will be in February 2022, where they will be raffling off diamond jewelry and restaurant gift cards.