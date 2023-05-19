OLEAN — Operation Warm Hearts moved from its original site on Wayne Street to its new location at 920 N. Fourth St. about six months ago.
On Tuesday, the nonprofit organization that provides new clothing and accessories to Greater Olean Area children in need, is having an open house for donors, volunteers, neighbors, social agencies, county legislators, city aldermen and others.
“Come see our space and how your generosity is ensuring children who need clothing, as well as school, personal and dental supplies are being met,” said Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins, Operation Warm Hearts president, in welcoming the public.
The open house will include small group tours, and refreshments. Athletes from St. Bonaventure University helped Operation Warm Hearts move to its new home.
Operation Warm Hearts grew from a distribution of backpacks with school supplies in Lincoln Park in September 2020. Sitter-Tompkins and Pam Shumway are Operation Warm Hearts co-founders.
A retired elementary school teacher, administrator and university professor of education, Sitter-Tompkins has seen how important nice clothing can be to young people.
Operation Warm Hearts helps families with children who lose their homes to fire or other tragedy. They help those children who are homeless or going into foster care, as well as others who are in need, Sitter-Tompkins said Friday during a tour of the new facility.
There is much more space available than at the previous location. It is well-stocked with clothing and accessories for infants through toddlers and older kids. Some adult-sized clothing is also available for larger children.
In addition, shampoo and deodorant is provided to older children who want to feel accepted in school which can be difficult without good hygiene.
“We help anyone in need,” Sitter-Tompkins said. “We don’t ask for any financials. He have begun asking for a phone number so if something comes up in the future, we can reach them.”
Sitter-Tompkins is straightening items of clothing and her husband, Fred Tompkins, is lifting containers of clothing and placing it where his wife asks. The space is very well organized with brand name clothing that has been donated.
“We could never do this without the support of the community,” she said. There are always surprises. Last week, an Amazon truck pulled up in front and delivered a box of hair products for girls of color. It was the result of a Facebook post telling of the need.
There’s an area with toothbrushes and toothpaste because dental health is important.
“No one leaves without a toothbrush and toothpaste,” Sitter-Tompkins said.
The same goes for books there is a library of new books for all ages, from infant to young adult.
“Everybody gets a book,” she insists.
Operation Warm Hearts’ 1,800 faithful Facebook followers are the key to the group’s donations of clothing and many other items. They also know how to take advantage of clearance sales of brand name clothing and other items like school supplies and toys.
“Imagine a child who has lost everything in a fire,” Sitter-Tompkins. “They lost their toys too.”
The Olean Zonta Club, of which Sitter-Tompkins is a member, provides Operation Warm Hearts with diapers and baby wipes.
Another item no one leaves Operation Warm Hearts without is a quilt. An Olean woman, Becky Ross, and ladies from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Allegany regularly donate quilts they have made.
In a backroom are hundreds of winter coats waiting to be distributed later this fall.
Operation Warm Hearts has continued to build community partnerships like the one with the Cattaraugus County Health Department and its WIC program. They regularly set up at Operation Warm Hearts to avoid the clinical setting at the County Office Building.
Other partnerships include Healthy Neighbor, Catholic Charities, Healthy Families of Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties, Southern Tier Health Care Systems and St. Bonaventure University. The Health Department will conduct tests for lead poisoning at the site as well.
“It’s like one-stop shopping,” Sitter-Tompkins said. “We’re growing. People are just so good to us.”
For families in need of assistance call (716) 560-8811 Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email opwarmhearts@gmail.com.
Operation Warm Hearts rarely asks for monetary donations, but they are always welcome. Checks may be mailed to Operation Warm Hearts, PO Box 933, Olean, NY 14760.
Donations may also be made online through the Cattaraugus County Regional Foundation at foundation@cattfoundation.org.
Donations of children’s clothing are always appreciated.