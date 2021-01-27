OLEAN — A number of kids in the Olean area are better outfitted for the current cold climate, thanks to a coat giveaway project that took place last weekend on Wayne Street.
Claudia Attard-Keary, an organizer of the “Operation Warm Hearts, Inc.” program, said the project provided 52 families with coats for children and other items this past weekend.
Attard-Keary, Ann Marie Sitter-Tompkins and Pam Shumway set up the new coat collection program in a building on Wayne Street after their initial giveaway project in November had far more young recipients for coats than were available. The three then purchased and collected donations of new coats and gave them away last Friday and Saturday during a drive-through process at the headquarters at 318 Wayne St.
During the event, the owner of Firefly Bakery also donated warm bagels for the event to entice people to come into the building to purchase raffle tickets for the organization’s “Dine-A-Palooza” fundraiser.
“When (families) called to make their reservations, we took the liberty of adding hats, gloves, scarves and children’s books to their bags,” Attard-Keary shared. “The weather wasn’t that great, and we also had many calls from people who do not drive, so we made several deliveries. Some of their providers were also able to come and pick them up for them.”
Attard-Keary said the organization has been “greatly supported by the community and hopes to keep going farther … we really envision growing to be able to provide our local children with the necessities they aren’t able to receive otherwise” in part due to the pandemic’s impact on their parents. In addition, the organization is working with several agencies and schools in order to reach out to people in need.
Attard-Keary said support has also been shown by a number of people who purchased the tickets for “Dine-A-Palooza,” a Valentine’s Day giveaway that has a number of prizes from area businesses.
“Since my background is in the restaurant business, I thought what a great idea to bring (business people) in with us,” she explained. “Instead of hitting (the businesses) up for a gift certificate donation, we chose to buy one and are giving them the option to match us, if they financially can.”
The fundraiser is selling raffle tickets for $25 each or three for $50. The grand prize is valued over $1,100 and includes dinner and overnight stay at The Old Library Bed & Breakfast; diamond earrings from Kay’s Jewelers; a bouquet of flowers from Mandy’s; baklava by Ann Marie’s Homemade Baklava; $100 gift certificate for Nails by Lisa Maine; and over 30 gift cards for local restaurants. The runner-up prize is valued over $400 and includes a variety of prizes; and the third prize is valued over $300, and includes a variety of prizes. They also are set up to take monetary donations through PayPal online and have a bank account at Hamlin Bank.
For more information on ordering raffle tickets, or the organization, visit Operation Warm Hearts on Facebook.