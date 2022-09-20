Operation Christmas Child shoebox program underway at Salamanca

SALAMANCA — Will you be packing shoeboxes this year? Some folks in Salamanca are generously reaching out with love and compassion despite the coronavirus pandemic’s lingering effects or the economy’s downturn.
A few dedicated people have been busy filling empty shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items at The House of Prayer on Highland Avenue. These folks are members of the House of Prayer Shoebox Ministry Team, led by Felicia Williams.
The group has been gathering every week since March to share ideas, craft, fellowship, pray and work together to pack boxes of gifts for children ages 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.
Group volunteers come from surrounding communities to meet every Monday from noon to 3:30 p.m. Gatherings are open to anyone who wants to join. Joy and laughter can be heard throughout the building, and everyone has something to contribute.
“Some people are talented crafters, some are bargain hunters, others just love to fill boxes with donated gift items, some enjoy decorating the boxes, others assemble them,” Williams said. “This is just such an incredible opportunity to impact a child’s life.”
In 2021, 508 boxes were assembled by these volunteers. However, donations are desperately needed to help with shipping costs and may be sent to The House of Prayer.
“Follow-Your-Box” tracking labels are applied to the box lids to reveal their destination. Shoeboxes from Salamanca have gone to Ukraine, South Africa, Malawi, Guyana, Zimbabwe, Congo, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
“We currently have over 700 filled boxes, with this year’s group goal being 800,” Williams said. “We hope people will consider contributing to shipping because every box is a Gospel Opportunity.”
The House of Prayer location will once again be opening its doors to act as a drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes during the third week of November. Last year, 725 boxes were collected here from the surrounding community.
Williams, a year-round Operation Christmas Child volunteer, is the drop-off leader during National Collection Week, set for Nov. 14-21. Area individuals, families, churches, civic groups and organizations are welcome to bring their filled shoeboxes to the drop-off site.
Samaritan’s Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in poverty. These boxes will be contributed to the 2022 global outreach to millions of children. For many, it may be the first gift they have ever received.
“Many area churches have a Shoebox Program in place. If you want to begin one, I can help with information, advice, answers to your questions, materials or demonstrations,” Williams said. “I am at the House of Prayer every Monday at noon. I even have free shoeboxes for you. I am also on Facebook, send a message and I will get back to you.”
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to reach children worldwide and share the Gospel.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered millions of gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
For information on participating in Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ or contact Williams at williamswonderworks@gmail.com.