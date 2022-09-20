Operation Christmas Child shoebox program underway at Salamanca

The House of Prayer Church in Salamanca is once again welcoming volunteers to take part in its Operation Christmas Child shoebox program this holiday season.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Will you be packing shoeboxes this year? Some folks in Salamanca are generously reaching out with love and compassion despite the coronavirus pandemic’s lingering effects or the economy’s downturn.

A few dedicated people have been busy filling empty shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and hygiene items at The House of Prayer on Highland Avenue. These folks are members of the House of Prayer Shoebox Ministry Team, led by Felicia Williams.

