OLEAN — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are giving thanks and giving back — to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off this week during National Collection Week. More than 4,500 drop-off sites are now open. The Samaritan’s Purse project is expected to collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year!

 

